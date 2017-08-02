Hotspot: Bengaluru defying slowdown in the real estate market

Bengaluru is ranked the third-most populated city in India. Rapid industrialisation and globalisation have led to a rapid rise in population and expansion beyond the city limits. Being considered as India’s biggest information technology (IT) hub, this city has seen major infrastructural changes which has led to a strong foundation for its real estate market. One locality known as Bengaluru’s heartbeat which attracts both developers and home-buyers alike is Electronic City (E-city). E-City is a planned township witnessing various profitable investment ...