Hotspot: Infra projects driving up prices at Wardha Road, Nagpur

Nagpur is the third-largest city in Maharashtra after Mumbai and Pune, and a prominent industrial centre. Affordable housing, warehousing and logistics are the main contributors to its real estate market growth.

It is also on a major path of change in information technology (IT) and special economic zone (SEZ) segment and will be a growing hub for employment generation with large IT players setting up their campuses in the main business centre to the south of the city. Wardha Road, in the south of Nagpur, has emerged as a prominent real estate growth corridor. Driven by robust ...