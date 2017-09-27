Hotspot: Mumbai's most sought-after locality

Living close to your workplace in South Mumbai may be a privilege, but staying in one of the main suburbs of the city can be a luxury. Some of the financial capital's more important suburbs have gained a lot of significance over the years, both from a residential and commercial real estate perspective. Located towards the south of the bustling commercial and residential hub of Andheri, Juhu is by far one of the toniest neighbourhoods in Mumbai. Properties close to the city’s coast line have always commanded a premium, and the very name of this area conjures of visions of ...