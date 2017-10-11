Hotspot: Navi Mumbai offers attractive rental yields

Airoli is one of the most promising real estate investment destinations in Navi Mumbai. It is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is managed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Providing excellent overall connectivity via the Mulund-Airoli bridge, Kalwa bridge, and the Thane-Belapur Highway, this locality has emerged as one of the best urban destinations to live and work in Navi Mumbai. It has 28 sectors and two primary residential areas and is now well empowered with well-developed social and civic infrastructure. Many major workplace hubs such as the ...