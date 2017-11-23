Hotspot: Office-goers keep Magarpatta-Kharadi Bypass in demand

Pune is one of the fastest-growing real estate destinations today.

Being one of the leading information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) hubs in India, the city has attracted IT-related professionals from across the country. Positioned on the eastern side of Pune, Magarpatta City is an integrated township which is a self-contained residential and commercial settlement, created on agricultural land by making the landowners shareholders in a development company. With over 6,300 residential units of various configurations, Magarpatta City was created as an oasis that ...