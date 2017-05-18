Hotspot: Premium workplaces and residences

Lower Parel is a locality in South Mumbai which has undergone a tremendous metamorphosis, from an industrial hub to one of the toniest commercial and residential localities of the financial capital of India. Once dominated by textile mills, the property market of Lower Parel has transformed into a posh locality as part of the redevelopment of Mumbai mills. Over the years, commercial real estate demand in Mumbai has moved northward from its established prime business districts of Nariman Point and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Lower Parel, which is considered as one of the most ...