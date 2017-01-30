How expensive is your fund house?

Keeping an eye on expense ratio is important because money saved is money earned

Keeping an eye on expense ratio is important because money saved is money earned

While it may be justifiable to pay a higher expense ratio in a fund that outperforms, you should definitely exit one whose performance is below par while expenses are above the median. Cost tips Keeping an eye on expense ratio is important because money saved is money earned Fund houses charge the expense ratio irrespective of performance, even in years when they give negative returns It may be okay to pay a higher expense ratio in an equity fund that is an outperformer But, in debt funds, where the returns are usually in single digit, a low expense ...

Sanjay Kumar Singh