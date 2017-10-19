How lenders game the system

Let’s understand the report of the Internal Study group, set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to review the working of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) system of fixing loan rates, through a cricketing analogy. Imagine this hypothetical situation. For some time, there is a feeling that bowlers are tampering with the ball to obtain prodigious swing. They even use sharp objects to tamper with the seam. They have been reported by various official committees but have been getting away due to the benefit of doubt. International Cricket ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?