How useful are the new medical insurance limits?

Tax payers will now be able to claim higher deductions on health policies. The 2015 has increased the deduction for medical health premium to Rs 25,000 for individuals and Rs 30,000 for senior citizens.

Earlier, the health premium limit under Sec 80D was Rs15, 000 for individuals. For senior citizens this limit was Rs 20,000.

An individual can claim deduction towards the health premium paid to himself, spouse, dependent parents or dependent children of the assessee. So, for the entire family including parents, an individual can claim a deduction of up to Rs 55,000 as opposed to Rs 35,000 earlier under section 80D.





ALSO READ: Higher tax exemption for health insurance premium But will it really benefit the middle class? And can individuals really exhaust this higher limit? According to experts, the higher limit will particularly be useful for senior citizens who may have to shell out a higher premium on their health For example, a 60-year-old may have to pay Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 to buy a simple Rs 10 lakh health cover. This cost escalates as one ages. The premium for special covers can be as high as Rs 50,000.

“The hike in limit will be useful considering that the cost of will rise in the coming months. Medical costs are rising 30-40 per cent every month as well,” said Yashish Dahiya, CEO, Policybazaar.