ICICI Prudential eases claim settlement process in flood-hit states

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
Private insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday said it has eased claim settlement process in the flood-affected states of Assam, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

"Given the difficult conditions in the affected areas and the need to extend support in these difficult times, the company will settle claims on the basis of only three documents," a company statement said.


A list of names of deceased issued by either hospitals, police, armed forces or municipal authorities; a claim intimation in writing and a copy of photo identity of the claimant are the three sets of data that would be required to settle dues, it said.

