ICICI Prudential eases claim settlement process in flood-hit states

-
ALSO READICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q4 net profit rises marginally to Rs 408 cr ICICI Pru Life mulls bid for Sahara's life insurance biz ICICI Prudential Life Q1 net profit flat at Rs 406 cr ICICI Prudential Life: Ample insurance to sustain growth Assam floods: Death toll touches 49, Centre releases Rs 500 cr for relief
-
Private insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday said it has eased claim settlement process in the flood-affected states of Assam, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
"Given the difficult conditions in the affected areas and the need to extend support in these difficult times, the company will settle claims on the basis of only three documents," a company statement said.
A list of names of deceased issued by either hospitals, police, armed forces or municipal authorities; a claim intimation in writing and a copy of photo identity of the claimant are the three sets of data that would be required to settle dues, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU