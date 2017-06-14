Improve your returns with NCDs

Invest in five-six issues to spread your risk and hold them for the entire tenure

With small savings rates, as well as, bank fixed deposit (FD) rates coming under pressure, the risk-averse investor would be seeking debt products that offer slightly higher rates. The good news is that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are once again lining up non-convertible debenture (NCD) issues. They are expected to offer retail investors 1.5-2.75 per cent higher interest rates than the State Bank of India’s long-term fixed deposit rate, currently at 6.25 per cent. In July, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Srei Equipment Finance are expected to hit the ...

Tinesh Bhasin