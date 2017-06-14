Improve your returns with NCDs

With small savings rates, as well as, bank fixed deposit (FD) rates coming under pressure, the risk-averse investor would be seeking debt products that offer slightly higher rates. The good news is that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are once again lining up non-convertible debenture (NCD) issues. They are expected to offer retail investors 1.5-2.75 per cent higher interest rates than the State Bank of India’s long-term fixed deposit rate, currently at 6.25 per cent. In July, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Srei Equipment Finance are expected to hit the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?