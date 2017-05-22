In wake of Zomato hack, enhance online security with a password manager

Hacking incident at Zomato underlines need to employ different passwords for different accounts

Hacking incident at Zomato underlines need to employ different passwords for different accounts

Recently, food-tech company Zomato suffered a security breach where 17 million user records were stolen, including email addresses and passwords. Such hacking incidents can have wider consequences, including, in the gravest of scenarios, financial losses. They emphasise the need for people to adopt newer protection mechanisms, such as password managers. In Zomato's case, the passwords are said to be hashed, which means they were converted into unintelligible characters. However, experts say that depending on the hashing protocol used, hashes can be re-engineered to generate the ...

Sanjay Kumar Singh