Insurance TPA's licence got suspended? Here is why you need not worry

Should you be worried if the licence of your insurance third-party administrator (TPA) gets suspended? That is the question currently worrying many health insurance customers in the wake of the E-Meditek incident. First, let us have a brief recap of what happened. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) received a whistleblower's complaint against E-Meditek, a TPA.

Upon inspecting the books of E-Meditek, the regulator found irregularities. It then suspended E-Meditek's licence, in the first incident of its kind. Subsequently, however, the ...