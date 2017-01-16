Invest in a consistent ELSS fund

Avoid going with one which is too risky for your appetite

With the tax-saving season having begun, many people are thinking of investing in equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), where they can get equity-like returns along with the benefit of tax saving. In December 2016, inflows into this category stood at Rs 907 crore, up 69.22 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year. Here is a look at some of the common errors investors need to avoid committing while investing in these funds. Many people start investing in ELSS funds only towards the end of the financial year when the time for showing proof of investment is ...

Sanjay Kumar Singh