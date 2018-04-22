Is Bharat-22 ETF a good bet? Here is a look at its pros and cons

The government is planning a follow-on offer of the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). ICICI Prudential has filed draft papers. Here is a look at its pros and cons

Pros

This ETF's year-to-date track record is poorer than that of and (it was launched towards end November 2017). But this time span is too short to make any judgement

Index's back-tested long-term returns are attractive

Core sectors of the economy, like industrials, basic materials, energy and finance included. Can be used to capture the India growth story

Expense ratio is very low

If the government offers a discount, as it did last time, the offer will become more attractive

Cons

A more concentrated that could be more volatile

More of a thematic, PSU-focused investment

What should you do?

