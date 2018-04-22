Is Bharat-22 ETF a good bet? Here is a look at its pros and cons

-
The government is planning a follow-on offer of the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has filed draft papers. Here is a look at its pros and cons
Pros
- This ETF's year-to-date track record is poorer than that of Sensex and Nifty ETF (it was launched towards end November 2017). But this time span is too short to make any judgement
- Index's back-tested long-term returns are attractive
- Core sectors of the economy, like industrials, basic materials, energy and finance included. Can be used to capture the India growth story
- Expense ratio is very low
- If the government offers a discount, as it did last time, the offer will become more attractive
Cons
- A more concentrated ETF that could be more volatile
- More of a thematic, PSU-focused investment
What should you do?
- May consider this ETF for your satellite portfolio, with allocation of 3-5 per cent of equity portfolio
- Not for new investors
