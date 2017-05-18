It's a good time to buy a house

With prices remaining stable or moving up very slowly, home loan rates plummeting

The real estate market seems to have largely shaken off the effect of demonetisation and returned to pre-November level of activity. Many buyers had expected a massive, 30 per cent or so, decline in prices due to the government’s war on black money, and had postponed purchases. While that did not happen, it still remains a buyer’s market, as prices are either stable or moving up slowly across the country (see table). Also, the introduction of the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (Rera), at least by some states, should help bring transparency to the real estate market. ...

Sanjay Kumar Singh