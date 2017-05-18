It's a good time to buy a house

The real estate market seems to have largely shaken off the effect of demonetisation and returned to pre-November level of activity. Many buyers had expected a massive, 30 per cent or so, decline in prices due to the government’s war on black money, and had postponed purchases. While that did not happen, it still remains a buyer’s market, as prices are either stable or moving up slowly across the country (see table). Also, the introduction of the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (Rera), at least by some states, should help bring transparency to the real estate market. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?