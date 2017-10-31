It's switch time for Ulip holders

The rise in the equity markets hasn’t benefited mutual fund houses alone. Even insurance companies have seen steady inflows into their unit-linked insurance plans or Ulips. According to the industry estimates, Ulips have seen flows of around Rs 19,000 crore (including new business premium and renewal premium) up to August 2017, against Rs 15,000 crore in the previous financial year — a year-on-year rise of around 27 per cent. Ulips are insurance-cum-investment products. They provide risk cover along with investment options in instruments such as stocks or ...