Jehangir B Gai: Don't restrict case to Railway Tribunal

The Railways stated that they had agreed to bear the entire medical expenses

Vinod Sharma, 34, was working with SKIL Infra. He resided at Nalla Sopara and travelled to work by local train. On the morning of May 13, 2010, when he alighted at Churchgate, a heavy wooden plank fell on his head from a height of over 50 feet during renovation work on platform number three causing grievous brain injury and multiple skull fractures. Sharma was admitted to Bombay Hospital from May 13, 2010 to September 09, 2010 for brain and skull surgeries. He was later admitted to Alliance Hospital at Nalasopara from October 12, 2011 to October 15, 2011 where he was ...

Jehangir B Gai