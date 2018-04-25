Last-minute tax planning can hurt

A friend called recently with an interesting question. This financial year-end had seen a spate of holidays with three bank holidays preceding the last day of the financial year, a Saturday.

Consequently, banks were open for business till late in the day to facilitate year-end transactions, including most important payments to the government. The friend, as usual, had forgotten to make investments in his equity- linked savings scheme (ELSS) till the last day. To his credit, he had made sure that the money was transferred electronically to the mutual fund house before he applied ...