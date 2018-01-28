Lessons from 2017 market rally: Don't exit funds with sound track record

The year 2017 turned out to be among the best years since 2009, with the equity markets clocking returns in excess of 30 per cent. If the markets were buoyant, it could be safely concluded that mutual funds, too, had a great run.

But this conclusion was put to the test in 2017. Liquidity-driven rally The stock markets closed both 2015 and 2016 on a sour note either on global concerns — China’s economic growth, the US elections, or Brexit — or domestic concerns like demonetisation. In 2017, both earnings and economic growth recovery were ...