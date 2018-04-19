Legal heirs' income key to determine monthly maintenance to seniors

Things could soon change for senior citizens who are dependent on their children or legal heirs for regular maintenance. Till now, they were only liable to get Rs 10,000 as monthly maintenance from their children or legal heirs under the maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act (MWPSCA).

These rules could change in a few months from now. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is inviting public comments on the draft of amendments to the MWPSCA, which would be taken up in Parliament during the monsoon session. “The increase in the maintenance amount ...