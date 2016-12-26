Life insurers' claim settlement improves

With the stock market going up in 2015-16, insurance policyholders started going back to unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips). According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) Annual Report 2015-16, Ulips registered growth of 12.62% in premium in 2015-16, compared to 2014-15. In comparison, the growth in premium from traditional products was 11.72% for the same period. Low interest rates helped Ulip sales: In the backdrop of a declining interest regime, some insurance companies have withdrawn traditional policies offering high yields and would ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?