Loan repayment difficulties? Unlock value of other assets

With the economy slowing down, and demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST) dealing sharp blows in quick succession to smaller businesses, many business owners have got into difficulties. This is reflected in the rising non-performing asset (NPA) levels in commercial vehicle loans and loans against property (see table), two borrowing facilities utilised widely by businessmen. The rise in NPAs in commercial vehicle loans is linked to the economic slowdown. "The slowdown post demonetisation did impact the commercial vehicle business, which is very cash-driven. ...