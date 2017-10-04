Look at effective interest rate on home loan offers

Indian home loan borrowers, typically, are a scared lot. Despite the tax benefits — Rs 2 lakh annually on interest paid (Section 24) and Rs 1.5 lakh (Section 80 C) on principal repayment — they choose to prepay their home loans. According to industry estimates, the average holding period of a home loan is 8-10 years. Against this backdrop, ICICI Bank’s latest scheme offering one per cent cashback on each equated monthly instalment (EMI) to its home loan borrowers for loans with a tenure of 15-30 years, is interesting. The conditions for ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?