Looking for property in Rs 20-25 mn range? Current rate list of 7 cities

What are inflation-indexed bonds? Currently, there is again talk that the government may introduce inflation-indexed bonds. These are bonds whose returns are linked to an inflation index. A mark-up is added to the inflation rate, and that is the interest rate paid to investors.

Should you invest in them? These bonds protect investors against inflation. Retirees invest a certain corpus at retirement, and then live off it for the next 20-30 years. When a large portion of the retirement corpus is invested in fixed income (and very little in equities), retirees find themselves ...