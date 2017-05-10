Looking to buy real estate? Check out prevailing rates within Rs 1.5 cr

-
ALSO READNow that RERA is a reality, should you buy an under-construction property? Looking for a home in the range of Rs 1.5 cr? These rates may interest you Buying a house? Soon, stamp duty and registration fees may fall to 5-6% Real Estate law is a blessing for home buyers: Know how Buying a home? Does it really help to wait till May 1 for Rera?
-
- Ticket price range considered for the above data points is between Rs 1 cr & Rs 1.5 cr
- All the data points discussed in the above table refer to Primary Market only
- Above residential data set comprises of Residential Apartments only
- Above residential data is representative of organised real estate developers only
- The top performing micromarkets based on sales during last year Mar-2016 to Feb-2017) is represented on the above table
- Data points are updated till Feb 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU