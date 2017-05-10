TRENDING ON BS
Looking to buy real estate? Check out prevailing rates within Rs 1.5 cr

Snapshot of current rates, unit sizes in localities that offer property in Rs 1-1.5 cr price range

Business Standard 

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 1 crore-1.5 crore. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy.

graph
Note

  • Ticket price range considered for the above data points is between Rs 1 cr & Rs 1.5 cr
  • All the data points discussed in the above table refer to Primary Market only
  • Above residential data set comprises of Residential Apartments only
  • Above residential data is representative of organised real estate developers only
  • The top performing micromarkets based on sales during last year Mar-2016 to Feb-2017) is represented on the above table
  • Data points are updated till Feb 2017

