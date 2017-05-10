Looking to buy real estate? Check out prevailing rates within Rs 1.5 cr

Note

Ticket considered for the above data points is between Rs 1 cr & Rs 1.5 cr

All the data points discussed in the above table refer to Primary Market only

Above residential data set comprises of Residential Apartments only

Above residential data is representative of organised developers only

The top performing micromarkets based on sales during last year Mar-2016 to Feb-2017) is represented on the above table

Data points are updated till Feb 2017

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer in the of Rs 1 crore-1.5 crore. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy.