Making a will online is cheaper and more convenient: Here is how to do it

If you have limited assets, making a will online will work out to be much cheaper and convenient. Once you have the list of assets that you want to bequeath, you can make an e-will, within just a few minutes, by paying Rs 2,500-4,000 (excluding taxes). While there are a few players that have been offering e-will services for a while, start-ups are also joining the bandwagon.

Recently, LawRato.com launched Willstar to offer e-will. An individual can make a will online, via an app, or can even buy a do-it-yourself (DIY) kit from Amazon for Rs 399. Then, there are established players ...