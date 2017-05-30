Max Life, HDFC Life likely to approach Irdai with alternate plan

The promoters of HDFC Life and Max Life, whose merger has been stuck with the insurance regulator for more than nine months, are working on an alternate structure, said sources close to the development. While a definitive deadline has not been set, discussions are on between the two companies. “There is a growing feeling within the companies that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) may insist on another structure for this deal and in order to ensure that the deal goes through smoothly. Our law firms and investment bankers are working on ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?