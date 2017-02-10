Medical cover for the super rich: New India Assurance's Rs 1-cr policy

Are you rich? Need medical State-owned (NIA) might have the cover you want. has launched a premium Rs 1 crore policy for the super rich, reported the Times of India on Friday.

NIA, which is the largest non-life insurer in the country and also the largest health provider, is the first public sector company to provide such a cover.

Here are some of the things you should know about the plan

1) The policy would involve a sum insured of Rs 15 lakh, going up to Rs 1 crore. The premium for the Rs 1 crore policy, for an individual aged between 21–25, would be Rs 45,521 plus taxes.



2) According to the report, NIA's premium policy covers most treatments that were hitherto not covered under other policies. Further, it provides concierge services.

3) Before launching the new policy, the maximum cover provided by was for a sum insured of Rs 8 lakh and top-up covers for up to Rs 22 lakh, the report added.

4) What's so premium about this, other than being available for such a high amount insured? Beyond normal ailments, according to the report, it includes several elective medical procedures like infertility treatment and consulting dietitians. Further, claimants can claim for treatment for obesity and even maternal benefits, but only after a three-year cooling period.

5) The report added that the policy would cover dental and psychiatric treatments, which are otherwise not covered under other policies.