More documentation for unregistered firms

In April 2009, Bakhtiar Ahmed Khan booked a one bedroom-hall-kitchen flat in an yet-to-be constructed building by Crystal Construction Corporation at Dharavi. The total cost was fixed at Rs 36.5 lakh. The builder collected Rs 35.5 lakh by May 8, 2009, and only Rs 1 lakh remained to be paid at the time of possession. However, after considerable follow up, the builder issued an allotment letter only in July 3, 2012, admitting the delay and stated that the possession would be given within 18 months after receipt of all the approvals from the authorities. After that, ...