Moving between NPS and EPF isn't simple

Despite the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority’s (PFRDA’s) attempts to make the National Pension System (NPS) more attractive, things haven’t worked too well, in terms of transfer of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers to NPS. The numbers also reflect this. More than 90 per cent of the subscribers are either government employees (who don’t have a choice) or lower income groups who were given a one-time subsidy to enrol. Only five-six per cent of subscribers are from the corporate sector. And this development happened after the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?