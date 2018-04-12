Mumbai's Chembur transforming into real estate hub from industrial centre

Chembur was known primarily as an industrial destination due to the presence of companies such as RCF and BARC. Today, this key location in Mumbai is transforming rapidly into a premium real estate destination, with industrial units, slums and old buildings being replaced by modern high-rise towers.

In the past, proximity to a previously operational port had played a key role in Chembur’s development as one of Mumbai’s major industrial locations. As large industrial land parcels were unlocked, several developers gravitated towards Chembur and the micro-market started buzzing with ...