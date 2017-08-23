Mutual funds embrace digital expansion for next leg of growth

Buoyed by encouraging growth, the Rs 20-lakh crore mutual fund (MF) industry has brought in a slew of web and smartphone-based innovations to help easy onboarding of customers.

All major fund houses have their that provide information about schemes and allow easy without going to any branches.

Some of the include by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, from Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, UTI Buddy From UTI MF, Reliance Mutual Fund App and EasyApp from Axis Mutual Fund. Besides registrar and transfer agent Computer Age Management Services (Cams) has also stepped up its digital presence by launching new features.

Digital initiatives have seen a reasonable traction with the new investment applications getting routed through it, say industry players.

It is noteworthy that these applications help investors purchase or redeem their investments. Further, new customers can easily do their know your client (KYC) formalities without any paper work.

Industry officials say going digital is the new mantra for further expansion among fund houses. The smartphone and data penetration has helped fund houses reaching out to the vast geography of the country without having to set up physical branches, they add.

Sundeep Sikka, CEO of Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund, firmly believes that process of onboarding investors must be simple and convenient. "Customer engagement using is on the rise. And it will keep on rising as awareness about go further deep across the country. We need to sell a positive experience," says Sikka.

Retail inflows in the MF schemes are setting new records. The industry is getting about Rs 5,000 crore every month through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

The help investors alter the SIP investment or to also invest lump sum in just few clicks. It also helps investors keep a tab of their account statements and scheme performance.

"Mobile-based facility is a big leap for the mutual fund industry, empowering investors and distributors. This ensures that a transaction is processed electronically, thereby making it paperless and reducing the overall transaction time as well as costs. Going forward, this model will help distributors tap investors in the remote areas of the country," Raghav Iyengar, executive vice-president at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund told Business Standard recently.

Currently, the overall asset under management (AUM) of the sector currently stands at Rs 20 lakh crore. The industry is aiming to reach a size of Rs 94 lakh crore by 2025.