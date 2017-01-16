Navigating the buy vs rent decision

Whether to buy or rent a property is a complicated decision. On one hand, there is a barrier in the form of high property prices. At the same time, given how value-conscious we are, we hate to pay rent. The common wisdom is that if you can tighten your belt for a few years and pay a little more in equated monthly instalments (EMIs), you will end up with a capital asset. There is also social prestige attached to ownership of a house. Given all these economic and emotional tugs, it is difficult to take a rational decision. Arthayantra, a financial advisory firm, has come out with ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?