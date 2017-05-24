Nayabad: Well-planned with good basic infrastructure

Property rates in Nayabad are lower as compared to established localities of the city

Nayabad is a fairly new but rapidly developing area in Kolkata which belongs to the Presidency (administrative) division of West Bengal. Rapid industrialisation and job generation have led to an expanding population in this area, attracting developers and real estate investors with a long-term view. Being free of slums, the area has progressive urban features and rental profile, making Nayabad one of the city’s most sought-after locations for real estate development. Surrounded by areas like Mukundapur, Kantipota, Pancha Sayar, Ganga Jwara and Ahalyanagar which are some of ...

Surekha Bihani