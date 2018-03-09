NBFC ombudsman to help resolve blatant violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now extended the ombudsman scheme to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The grievance redressal mechanism will help consumers in cases of blatant violation, as it happens in the case of banks, according to consumer activists. The scheme however, does not cover housing finance companies, which are regulated by National Housing Bank.

For now, the ombudsman scheme for NBFCs will only function for deposit-taking entities. Later, other NBFCs will be brought under the grievance redressal mechanism. Of the 11,500 NBFCs registered with the regulator, ...