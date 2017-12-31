New investment norms may raise policyholders' returns

Traditional plans from insurance companies have always suffered from one handicap. The returns from these plans tend to be very low, despite their long-term nature.

To remedy this situation and ensure that life insurance plans are able to offer higher returns to policyholders, a committee constituted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has suggested a host of changes to the investment norms of the life insurance industry. Analysts feel the panel’s recommendations will benefit both the life insurance sector and policyholders. The product ...