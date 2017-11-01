New PPF-NSC rules to hit NRIs

Earlier, if you became a non-resident Indian (NRI), you could not open a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. However, if you had one at the time of becoming an NRI, you could continue with it and enjoy the same benefits as a resident citizen but not extend the account. From now, goes an October 3 notification, as soon as a person becomes an NRI, his PPF account will be deemed closed. From the day he turns NRI till the time he withdraws the money, the amount in his account will earn the interest rate payable on a post office savings account, currently four per cent. A separate ...