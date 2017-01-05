New senior citizens FD with 8% interest: Should you invest?

Senior citizens looking for a regular monthly income will soon have an additional option to choose from. The new fixed deposit (FD) scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on December 31 will offer 8 per cent interest for a period of 10 years. The maximum amount that can be invested is Rs 7.5 lakh and interest will be paid monthly. Other details like options for premature withdrawal, taxability — whether at the time of investment or withdrawal — etc are not known yet. But going by the interest rate and lock-in period the new FD is a good option ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?