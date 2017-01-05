TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » PF » News » Savings Schemes

Banks cut lending rates: Here's why shifting home loans isn't cheap
Business Standard

New senior citizens FD with 8% interest: Should you invest?

Exhaust the post office scheme limit before investing in this

Priya Nair 

Senior citizens looking for a regular monthly income will soon have an additional option to choose from. The new fixed deposit (FD) scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on December 31 will offer 8 per cent interest for a period of 10 years. The maximum amount that can be invested is Rs 7.5 lakh and interest will be paid monthly. Other details like options for premature withdrawal, taxability — whether at the time of investment or withdrawal — etc are not known yet. But going by the interest rate and lock-in period the new FD is a good option ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

New senior citizens FD with 8% interest: Should you invest?

Exhaust the post office scheme limit before investing in this

Exhaust the post office scheme limit before investing in this Senior citizens looking for a regular monthly income will soon have an additional option to choose from. The new fixed deposit (FD) scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on December 31 will offer 8 per cent interest for a period of 10 years. The maximum amount that can be invested is Rs 7.5 lakh and interest will be paid monthly. Other details like options for premature withdrawal, taxability — whether at the time of investment or withdrawal — etc are not known yet. But going by the interest rate and lock-in period the new FD is a good option ... image
Business Standard
177 22

New senior citizens FD with 8% interest: Should you invest?

Exhaust the post office scheme limit before investing in this

Senior citizens looking for a regular monthly income will soon have an additional option to choose from. The new fixed deposit (FD) scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on December 31 will offer 8 per cent interest for a period of 10 years. The maximum amount that can be invested is Rs 7.5 lakh and interest will be paid monthly. Other details like options for premature withdrawal, taxability — whether at the time of investment or withdrawal — etc are not known yet. But going by the interest rate and lock-in period the new FD is a good option ...

image
Business Standard
177 22