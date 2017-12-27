No technical pleas to reject claims

Malan Nivruti Kamble had taken a loan from IndusInd Bank to purchase a dumper. It was insured for Rs 22.76 lakh under ‘Miscellaneous Class D Vehicles — Tippers — Package Policy’ issued by Shriram General Insurance. On July 16 2012, the dumper was stolen from the road side where it was parked.

When the incident occurred, the dumper was covered under the policy for the period January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2012. When Kamble noticed the theft, she immediately reported it to the police. Simultaneously, the insurer was also telephonically intimated under reference ...