NPS returns better than EPF

To bring (NPS) at par with Employee Provident Fund (EPF), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has recently sought parity of taxation between the two retirement products in the upcoming Union Budget. At present, enjoys the EEE (exempt-exempt-exempt) tax treatment while is subjected to EET (exempt-exempt-tax).

This move has made unpopular among the salaried because when an individual would withdraw his corpus from the former, he has to pay tax on 20 per cent of the final corpus, according to his tax bracket. If the finance minister corrects the tax disparity, most salaried should prefer as it has delivered better returns, say investment advisors.

"The way it is structured, is the best retirement product. It continues to get better as the regulator introduces more innovative options for subscribers like lifecycle investing. To salaried, our first recommendation is and then due to tax on withdrawal in the latter. If the disparity is sorted, it will be the obvious choice," says Suresh Sadagopan, a Mumbai-based financial planner.

But there are some who believe that should not compare with EPF. "The objective of was to provide the non-salaried a better pension product. Instead of focussing on that segment, seems to be pushing the product for salaried," says Manoj Nagpal, CEO, Outlook Asia Capital. He explains: If generates just one per cent more returns than rates every year, they will still be at par despite the tax on withdrawal. The two should not be compared as they are structured differently, says Nagpal. While generates market-linked returns, has a component of defined benefit pension and life insurance.

is an "obvious" choice for investment managers also because it has consistently delivered double-digit returns in the past five years. In the Central Government plans, LIC Pension Fund, and have returned 11.38 per cent, 11.37 per cent and 11.23 per cent respectively. The three fund managers have delivered similar returns for state government plans too. If a government employee had invested Rs 5,000 a month for five years, he would now have a corpus of over Rs 4 lakh on a total investment of Rs 3 lakh.

On maturity, subscriber needs to mandatorily buy an annuity plan with 40 per cent of the money. Of the remaining 60 per cent corpus, he can withdraw 40 per cent without paying any tax. The actual tax, therefore, is on the 20 per cent of the entire corpus.

"In the current structure, pensioners can benefit even if the government makes annuity returns tax free, says Sadagopan. The returns from annuities depend on interest rate movement. At present, returns are in the range of 4.5 - 5.5 per cent. Retirees should get at least 7 per cent considering inflation, according to investment managers.

The government, in the previous budget, had proposed that it will tax 40 per cent of the corpus, when a subscriber withdraws the money from EPF. But it faced a backlash from the salaried and later withdrew the proposal.