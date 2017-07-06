Oil firm responsible for defective cylinder

Ravindra Rao was a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) of Corporation through its distributor, Shree Enterprises. On the morning of April 23, 2008, his father replaced the used empty cylinder. While fixing the regulator, the pin inside the neck of the fresh cylinder slipped, resulting in leakage of gas. When the electric light was switched on, a fire broke out. At this time, Rao was on duty. His father, mother, wife and two daughters, who were in the house, suffered serious injuries and had to be shifted to hospital. Later, his father, mother and daughter passed away. His wife, though seriously injured, survived after prolonged treatment. The second daughter survived but was defaced. The property and building were also damaged.



Rao filed a complaint against Indian Oil, its distributor and the insurer. He alleged the company and its dealer were negligent. denied the allegations. It claimed it carried out all the requisite checks for safety, such as subjecting the cylinders to immersion test before sending them to the distributor, where they were checked again. The cylinder involved was sent to the Equipment Research Centre in Bengaluru for analysis. The report said there was no valve pin, spring and locking screw, due to which it could not be tested.





The company attributed the accident to a mistake of the customer in handling the cylinder and its valve pin, and for keeping the electric stove on while replacing the regulator. stated it had a policy from New India Assurance which covered the incident, Rao should lodge an insurance claim. The forum, however, directed the oil company and its dealer were jointly liable to pay Rs 10.5 lakh along with 9 per cent interest from the date of complaint and Rs 5,000 as the litigation expense.

challenged this order before the On dismissal, it approached the It contended the contract with their dealer was on a “principal to principal” basis. So, there was no privity of contract between the oil company and the The company argued the valve pin must have gone down in the cylinder due to mishandling.



The observed the question was whether it had occurred due to the cylinder being defective. There was no evidence to show the was negligent. did not place the safety inspection report on record, too. And, there was no analysis after the incident to throw light on the exact cause.



The Commission concluded that and its distributor have a duty to ensure safety. Unless there is concrete evidence to establish that the is negligent, it is to be inferred that the incident occurred due to some fault, imperfection or shortcoming in the cylinder.



Accordingly, by its order of January 24, 2017, delivered by B C Gupta, along with Prem Narain, the concluded both and its distributor had rightly been held guilty of deficiency in service and dismissed the revision petition.



The author is a activist