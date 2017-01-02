On-demand video platform options

Netflix and Amazon Prime have launched operations in India with attractive price points

Netflix and Amazon Prime have launched operations in India with attractive price points

In the US, many consumers are “cutting the cord”, as they give up cable television and move to on-demand video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, which are 80 per cent cheaper. These companies have launched operations in India and some are offering attractive price points. Whether Indian consumers adopt these over-the-top players just like in the US remains to be seen. Amazon Prime Price/month: Rs 42 Services: Access to content library, download facility and delivery privileges on amazon.in Content: Amazon originals, Indian movies and Hollywood ...

Urvi Malvania