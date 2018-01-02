Opt for a personal accident policy, not rider

The recent fire at Kamala Mills in Mumbai claimed nearly a dozen lives. About three months earlier, a stampede at the Elphinstone Road railway station had killed 20.

While numerous lives are lost every year in tragedies such as these, an even larger number of people also get either temporarily or permanently disabled. A personal accident cover is a low-cost cover that can help a person tide over a financial crisis caused by his inability to earn in the aftermath of a mishap. While a life insurance policy compensates the family for the death of a policyholder, a health insurance ...