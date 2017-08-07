TRENDING ON BS
Missed the ITR deadline? Here's what you need to do next
Opt for direct or passive funds in large-cap space

As outperformance by fund managers diminishes, investors should move towards lower-cost products

Sanjay Kumar Singh 

A recent report by Ambit Capital says that outperformance by active fund managers vis-a-vis their benchmarks is diminishing in the large-cap space. Retail investors need to make suitable adjustments to their portfolios in the light of this development. The Ambit report found that as compared to the pre-2010 period (January 1991-December 2009), in the post-2010 period (January 2010-February 2017) there was a significant reduction in the alpha generated by large-cap active funds. The alpha fell from approximately four percentage points to just one percentage point (on average) for ...

