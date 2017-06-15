Opt for family floater with restoration benefits

It doubles cover at no extra cost in case existing sum insured is exhausted, and is also cheaper

Until recently, buying individual health insurance policies worked out to be a better option for couples instead of a family floater plan. By paying 30-35 per cent more, they could double the sum insured by going for two individual plans. But this has changed in the past few months since most private insurers introduced a “restoration” option in family floater policies. The restoration option doubles the cover if the policyholder exhausts the sum insured. Say, you have health insurance of Rs 10 lakh. You run up a bill of Rs 8 lakh due to accidental injuries, and the ...

Tinesh Bhasin