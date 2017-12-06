Opt for low volatility after retirement

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) stopped selling its popular immediate annuity product Jeevan Akshay VI from December 1. Many investors rushed in at the last moment to invest in it, as its returns were among the most attractive of all the immediate annuities available.

LIC is likely to relaunch the plan soon, but with a lower rate of return. Meanwhile, if you are looking for options to generate income after retirement, here are a few you should consider: Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): Most financial advisors recommend it to retirees due to its attractive interest rate ...