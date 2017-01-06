Your Money: Opt for short-term debt funds as an alternative to FDs

With interest rates in fixed deposits (FDs) in banks declining, an option before FD investors is to look at debt funds, which carry low risk. The interest rate on the one- and two-year FDs of the State Bank of India today stands at 7.05 per cent. But with banks continuing to cut lending rates (IDBI and State Bank of Travancore cut them last Friday), fixed-deposit rates could fall further, given that liquidity in the banking system is likely to remain in surplus for some time. In such a situation, one option before FD investors is to go for debt fund options, which carry low risk. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?