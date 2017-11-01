Overseas property is more lucrative

What would you choose if you have an option to buy a house in India worth Rs 1 crore that gets you an annual rent of 2-3 per cent of the property value or one in Manchester that earns a rent of 8-10 per cent? The deal on the international property can further sweeten if you are taking a loan. For a property in India, you get a rupee loan at minimum 8.4 per cent. In Manchester, the loan in British pound can be availed at 2-2.5 per cent. In other words, even after paying the equated monthly instalment to the foreign bank, you will earn a good 5 per cent or more — still higher ...