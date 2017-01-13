Paytm bank: Enough with rumours, here's how your wallet balance will work

Inform the company if you wish to opt out or transfer balance

Users of mobile wallet Paytm may have received alerts advising them not to believe rumours that their mobile wallets will stop working after January 15. This rumour started after launch of the Paytm Payments Bank, which necessitates migration of mobile wallets to the bank, by One97 Communications. Paytm has 180 million registered users. Migration of the wallets to the bank will happen automatically, and mobile wallet customers will continue to enjoy all the benefits associated with their existing wallet, said Madhur Deora, chief financial officer, ...

Priya Nair